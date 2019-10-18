|
|
Marion S. Langley
Louisville - Marion S. Langley, 85, of , Louisville, KY, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
He was born on October 20, 1933 in Lyons, Kentucky to the late Leslie and Ellen (Standard) Langley. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. Leslie W. Langley, Jr., Charles L. Langley and sister Mary Virginia Kice.
Marion was a 1953 graduate of Male High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Marion retired as an electrician from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Glenda Langley, brother, Bobby Langley, brother-in-laws, Cliff Kice, Bruce Harris, Denny Harris sister-in-laws, Lou Langley, Janice Harris, Pat Harris. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Visitation will also be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Chapel In The Woods (1401 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299) with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019