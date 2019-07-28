|
|
Marissa Aquino Garcia
Louisville - 64, passed away July 21, 2019. Marissa was born in Manila, Philippines on December 28, 1954 and came to the United States at the age of 14. She graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University with a B.F.A in Painting and earned her M.A. in Expressive Therapies at the University of Louisville, where she received a Dean's Citation. She was an artist, craftsperson, art therapist, entrepreneur, humanitarian partner, and lifelong learner.
Marissa's life was marked by her spirit of generosity. Anyone who entered her home was offered nourishment, a seat on the couch, and a listening ear. She encouraged us to accept ourselves and each other, and was especially equipped to see others through difficult times. Friends and family, including her niece Jacqueline Gray, continued this tradition by devoting time to caring for Marissa over the last several months.
She is survived by her partner David A. Bratcher; her daughter Melanie Garcia Sympson; and her siblings Elizabeth A. Garcia-Janis, Anna Navarrete, Guia Garcia, Mary Jo Garcia Durbin, Reggie Garcia, Brian Garcia, Lisa Garcia Reger, and Gregg Garcia. She was preceded in death by her brother Enrico Garcia Jr., mother Josephine Bengzon Aquino Garcia, and father Enrico I. Garcia.
A celebration of life will be held this fall in Louisville, Kentucky, details forthcoming. Memorial donations may be made to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019