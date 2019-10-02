|
|
Marita Thieneman Eckhart
Louisville - Marita Thieneman Eckhart (formerly Sr. Jean Vianney), 88, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Episcopal Church Home. She was born to the late John Joseph and Elizabeth Senn Thieneman.
She lived an amazing life entering the convent at the age of 19 with the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught at many schools in Kentucky, including Mother of Good Counsel, St. Margaret Mary and Trinity High School in Louisville.
Marita, after much discernment, chose to pursue a different calling. She pursued teaching on military bases in Zweibruken, Germany, Zaragossa, Spain, and Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, before returning to Louisville to help care for her mother.
While back in Louisville, Marita met, and eventually married, Rick Eckhart. Marita and Rick were a perfect pair who traveled the world and were involved for many years with Veritas at Bellarmine University. Marita was a constant support to her five brothers, three sisters and thirty-four nieces and nephews.
Marita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Eckhart; siblings, Sr. Rosalin, Joseph (Margaret), John (Virginia), Bernice Mattei (Dominic), Paul (Jean), Edward (Dorothy), Earl, and Therese Stuber.
Marita is survived by her in-laws, Clarence Stuber and Mary Jo Thieneman; thirty-two nieces and nephews, and members of her former religious community.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 5 at 9 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. Funeral Mass at 10 am. Internment at Cave Hill Cemetery will take place immediately following Mass. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Rd. is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Rd., Maple Mount, KY 42356.
We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff at Episcopal Church Home for their excellent care of our dear Aunt and for allowing Marita to maintain her dignity and sassiness. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019