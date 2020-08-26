1/1
Marjorie A. Forsting
1931 - 2020
Louisville - Marjorie A. Forsting, 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Nazareth Home Highlands.

She was born August 7, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to William A. Frederick and Theresa M. Ferry Frederick.

Marjorie was a retiree of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and singing in the choir. Her dedication to her church goes beyond the choir. During the school year, she would volunteer in the lunchroom serving the children and it brought her great joy seeing their smiling faces. Margie also enjoyed volunteering at the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Spalding Council when needed.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard J.; granddaughter, Amelia and siblings, William, Louis, Joseph "Boots", James and Marita.

Margie is survived by her children, Jackie Forsting, Melanie Feiock, Jim Forsting, Lisa Koestel (Steve) and Richard Forsting; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Nazareth Home Highlands and Hosparus Health Team for their loving care and compassion.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at church. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
