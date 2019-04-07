|
Marjorie "Marge" A. Nolan
Louisville - Marge Nolan, 90, passed away on April 3, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home. She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and became a nurse. After years of living in many places, she and her family settled in Prospect, Kentucky in 1972.
Marge loved playing golf, doing volunteer work, and was involved for 40 years with various activities at Hunting Creek Country Club. She was an avid painter and enjoyed many hours over the years painting with her dear friends at Schrodt Art Studio. Marge was a beautiful artist and loving kind soul.
Marge was devoted to her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Nolan, her parents, Jim and Mary Aylward, brother Jim Aylward, and step-son Jed Nolan.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dale Nolan (Dennis Hotetz), Donna Nolan, and her beloved granddaughters, Lauren Hotetz and Lindsey Hotetz.
The family wishes to thank the Episcopal Church Home and Hosparus of Louisville for their loving care and support.
Memorial service 10 am Wednesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 pm Tuesday at Pearson's.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, or to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019