New Albany - Marjorie Natalie (Jamison) Baker, 88, of New Albany passed away early Wednesday morning at Providence Retirement Home in New Albany. She was born in Finchville, Kentucky to the late Matthew and Sally (Hulker) Jamison.

Survivors include her son, Raymond L. Baker (Patsy); her daughters, Linda Rager (Tony), Trudy Hubler (Dale), Rebecca Leuthart and Natalie Nolan (Kevin); her sister Bessie Patton and brother Gilbert Jamison; she has 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond L. Baker; daughter Kathy Elder; sons-in-law Jessie Elder and Richard Leuthart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with her immediate family. Burial will be in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
