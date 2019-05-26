|
Marjorie Campbell Hines
Louisville - "Mam-I", 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on May 24, 2019. After a lifetime spent caring for others, she finally can get some well-deserved rest in the arms of God.
Marjorie was born on April 20, 1918, in a two-room house on Beech Creek in Spencer County, Kentucky. She was the oldest daughter among the five children of Joel Louis "Pete" and Jo Willia (Busch) Campbell, the younger sister of brother Stanley, and older sister of Mabel, Martha, and John. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1936, where a few too many sick days kept her from being named valedictorian (and the college scholarship that went with the title). At 24, she moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she landed a job as a cashier at the Blue Boar Cafeteria. There, she met Lucy Deusner and Dean Mosley, with whom she maintained close friendships for more than 70 years.
It was the same fateful year that Marjorie met the love of her life, Carroll David Hines ("Pap-I"), a soldier based in Fort Knox at the time. It wasn't a year later that Carroll was shipped off to war, captured, and sent to a German prisoner-of-war camp. Given Marjorie's exceptional talent for the written word, she wrote Carroll for more than two years; it is not surprising—fitting, in fact—that she won his heart through the art of wielding a pen. The two were married in 1949. As a testament to her kind and tolerant nature, she joked that she was married by a Baptist preacher, driven to church by a Jewish man, given a reception (attended by a Jehovah's Witness) by a Catholic landlady, and was photographed by a police/forensic photographer. Despite the fact she was a devout Baptist, her acceptance of others and their differences was an integral part of who she was and the values she stood for.
Marjorie and Carroll had five children, all of whom she is survived by: David (Alecia Decker), Kevin (Anne), Bruce (Sandy), Brenda Bogart (Penn), and Vicki Kerchner (who took "Mam-I" into her home after Carroll died in 2002, and was her caregiver and confidante for the last 16 years of her life). Marjorie also is survived by ten grandchildren: Patrick Sweany, Meaghan Hines Burnett, Kathleen Hines, Jessica Hines Gilmore, Matthew Decker, Lisa Hines, Michael Hines, Patrick Hines, Zachary Hines, and Christopher Jones, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Marjorie never met a stranger; everyone she came in contact with quickly became a friend. Her warmth was infectious, just like her laughter, and she could rival even the best storytellers with her attention to detail and razor-sharp wit. Apart from her kind-hearted nature, she was tough as nails. As a breast cancer survivor and a sufferer of macular degeneration for the last 20 years of her life, she never let any physical obstacles slow her down or dampen her spirit—which she would undoubtedly contribute to her faith and trust in God. Her faith was her first priority, followed very closely by her family. Even as her physical health started to decline, it was rare that she missed a service or skipped a day of prayer, no matter the effort it took. She had a deep, lifelong commitment to God, exemplified by her membership to Farmdale Baptist Church for almost 50 years. Marjorie loved her friends at Farmdale, especially her dear friend, Marilyn Tripp.
Marjorie was again called to "parenthood" as a grandmother. To many of her grandchildren, Mam-I acted as a second mother, spending countless hours rocking them in her chair—where she always managed to fit more children than it seemed possible—while singing songs, soothing fears, and calming worries. As with her children, all she wished for her grandchildren was a good life—in her own words, "peace, contentment, and happiness; the opportunity and means to pursue your dreams and realize your full potential; and to never lose your faith in God." Marjorie/Mom/Mam-I loved her family unconditionally and truly wished the best for everyone. She will be missed.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carroll Hines; her parents, Pete and Jo Willia Campbell; two sisters, Mabel Clark and Martha Winters; two brothers, Stanley Campbell and John Campbell, as well as countless other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11 am-2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marjorie may be made to Farmdale Baptist Church, 1238 Durrett Lane.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019