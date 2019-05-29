Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Marjorie D. Vest


1927 - 2019
Marjorie D. Vest Obituary
Marjorie D. Vest

Louisville - Marjorie D. Vest, 92 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 1, 1927 in Covington, Ky. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Audrey McBee and husband Harold G. Vest.

Marjorie was a Baptist by faith and volunteered at her sons schools and received

the first Life Membership of the PTA.

Survivors include three sons Michael (Darlene), Timothy, and Stephen (Kay), 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Erlanger, Ky. Visitation 9:30 AM till time of service on Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
