Marjorie D. Vest
Louisville - Marjorie D. Vest, 92 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 1, 1927 in Covington, Ky. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Audrey McBee and husband Harold G. Vest.
Marjorie was a Baptist by faith and volunteered at her sons schools and received
the first Life Membership of the PTA.
Survivors include three sons Michael (Darlene), Timothy, and Stephen (Kay), 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Erlanger, Ky. Visitation 9:30 AM till time of service on Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019