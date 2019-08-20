|
|
Marjorie Elizabeth French
Louisville - Marjorie Elizabeth French (Shadwell) went to be with her heavenly father on August 14, 2019, just 14 days before her 91st birthday. Marjorie worked many years at Bell South as a telephone operator. She lovingly raised 4 children. She was a lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ. She loved attending every Sunday and having lunch each week at the Cottage Inn on eastern parkway. She looked forward to playing bingo at the Nazareth Home and enjoyed all their music events. Marjorie loved Nazareth Home and enjoyed many relationships she developed there.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James R French Jr, her parents William L Shadwell and Gertrude Knoeller, her brother William Shadwell, her sister Ann Massa, her daughter Patricia French Crawford, her son, James R French III, Mark Smith and grandson Benjamin Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debbie Kennedy (Mike) and Linda Smith, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
Her care at Nazareth Home was greatly appreciated by all staff and nurses in Maria Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John UCC, 637 E. Market Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Family will accept guests on Thursday August 22 from 1-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be on Friday August 23, 2019 at 12:00pm with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019