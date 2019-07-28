|
Marjorie F. Geary
Louisville, KY - 92, passed away on July 22, 2019.
Marjorie was born on August 15, 1926 in Lawrenceburg, KY to the late Ewell Lane and Mae Shouse Lane Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Byron Geary; siblings, Juanita Young, Thelma Smith, Bill Lane and half-brother, Bobby Lane; and half-sister, JoAnn Donavan.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Ron Geary (Linda); grandchildren, Wendy Geary Wood (Tuffy) and Mark David Geary (Allison); great-grandchildren, Gavin Potempa, Nic Geary, Nate Potempa, Keenan Geary, Audrey Potempa, Isaac Potempa and Liam Geary; and step-great-granddaughters, Jordan Wood and Sydney Wood; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019