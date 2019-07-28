Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Marjorie F. Geary


1926 - 2019
Marjorie F. Geary Obituary
Marjorie F. Geary

Louisville, KY - 92, passed away on July 22, 2019.

Marjorie was born on August 15, 1926 in Lawrenceburg, KY to the late Ewell Lane and Mae Shouse Lane Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Byron Geary; siblings, Juanita Young, Thelma Smith, Bill Lane and half-brother, Bobby Lane; and half-sister, JoAnn Donavan.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Ron Geary (Linda); grandchildren, Wendy Geary Wood (Tuffy) and Mark David Geary (Allison); great-grandchildren, Gavin Potempa, Nic Geary, Nate Potempa, Keenan Geary, Audrey Potempa, Isaac Potempa and Liam Geary; and step-great-granddaughters, Jordan Wood and Sydney Wood; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
