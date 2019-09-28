|
Marjorie Hoertz Hale
Louisville - Hale, Marjorie Hoertz, age 91, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on September 27. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, John E. Hale. She is survived by her children Vincent (Ange) of Rowlett, TX, Marilyn Bowman (Bob), James (Kari) of Frankfort, KY, and Kenneth of Titusville, FL, and six grandchildren.
Margie, a devout Catholic from birth, dearly loved her family and her religion. She was an active member of St. Pius X Church since 1970. Prior to that, she was happily employed as secretary and bookkeeper at the former St. Columba Catholic Church from 1965 to 1986 and at Holy Name Catholic Church from 1986 to 2007, where she was blessed with numerous kind and devoted friends. She enjoyed her work. It took a long time for her to adjust to retirement.
At St. Pius (St. John Paul II), she was a member of the Resurrection Choir and Senior Spirituality Group. She enjoyed traveling and loved the ocean and was a fan of U of L basketball. She was an avid reader and derived much pleasure from writing about days gone by. She loved her family very much and bought a computer so that she could keep in closer touch with her children and their families.
Funeral Mass for Margie will be at 10 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Sunday, September 29 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Academy and the Florida Audubon Society Center for Birds of Prey. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
