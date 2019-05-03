Services
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Janes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Janes


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Janes Obituary
Marjorie Janes

Waldorf, MD - Marjorie Hickman Janes, 80, of Waldorf, MD died April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family in Waldorf, MD.

Marjorie was born on October 11, 1938 in Louisville, KY to the late James F. Hickman and Jessie C. Moskos. She is also predeceased by her son, Mark Janes and 3 grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Janes, Jr.; sons, Gregory Janes(Heather), Thomas Janes, Vincent Janes(Diane); daughter ,Marjorie Powers(Mark); sister, Mary Jean Hickman; sister-in-law, Arlene Baroni; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Marjorie was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines and a life member of Waldorf V.F.D. E.M.S co. 3 performing numerous administration duties. She was also full of life.

The family will receive friends on Monday May 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm with fireman's prayers at 7pm at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home LaPlata, MD where funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12pm. Interment to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waldorf V.F.D. and E.M.S 3245 Old Washington Rd. Waldorf, MD 20602 or Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Rd. Waldorf, MD 20603.

Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now