|
|
Marjorie Janet (Mauch) Biller
Louisville - BILLER, Marjorie Janet Biller (Mauch), 89, of Jeffersontown, passed away November 18, 2019.
Janet was a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and went on to graduate from Ursuline College. She worked for the old Louisville Times, was a reporter and photographer for the Voice Jeffersonian, and was executive secretary for Mayor Owen Potts and the City of Jeffersontown. She spent her final working years at Jtown Preschool. Janet was also a member of St. Edward Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Biller; son, William Robert Biller; parents, Mabel and Robert Mauch; and sister, Helen Jean Head.Janet is survived by her children, Marjorie Owen Biller (Robert), John Biller (Teresa), Jim Biller, Jane Biller, David Biller (Sherry), and Dan Biller (Beth); 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jane Mauch.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral Mass will be 10am Saturday at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive. Burial will be 10am Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019