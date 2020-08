Marjorie Linnig "Marge" FinnLouisville - 98, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.She was a native of Louisville and daughter of the late Michael Linnig and Carrie Wessel Linnig. She was a lifelong Catholic, a graduate of Mercy Academy (class of 1939), and a graduate of Bryan Stratton Business School. She was a member of the Bellarmine Women's Council, Queens Daughters, and a 70-year member of St. Edward Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold "Mick" Finn; son, Michael "Mickey" Finn; three brothers and three sisters.She is survived by her children, Carolyn Elder (James), Tim Finn (Karen), and Patricia Black (Michael); grandchildren, Kate Elder Roy (Kevin), Chris Elder (Carrie), and Erin Finn Hodgson (Matt); great grandchildren, Alex and Emily Roy; and sister, Carolyn Linnig O'Rourke, of California.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church; 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with private burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.Memorial gifts in Marge's memory may be made to either Mass of the Air or to St. Edwards Catholic Church.Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com