Marjorie Linnig "Marge" Finn
Marjorie Linnig "Marge" Finn

Louisville - 98, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020.

She was a native of Louisville and daughter of the late Michael Linnig and Carrie Wessel Linnig. She was a lifelong Catholic, a graduate of Mercy Academy (class of 1939), and a graduate of Bryan Stratton Business School. She was a member of the Bellarmine Women's Council, Queens Daughters, and a 70-year member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold "Mick" Finn; son, Michael "Mickey" Finn; three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Elder (James), Tim Finn (Karen), and Patricia Black (Michael); grandchildren, Kate Elder Roy (Kevin), Chris Elder (Carrie), and Erin Finn Hodgson (Matt); great grandchildren, Alex and Emily Roy; and sister, Carolyn Linnig O'Rourke, of California.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church; 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with private burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts in Marge's memory may be made to either Mass of the Air or to St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
