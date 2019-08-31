Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Marjorie Mae Troutman

Marjorie Mae Troutman Obituary
Marjorie Mae Troutman

Louisville - Marjorie Mae Troutman, of Louisville, was called home the evening of Friday, August 30th 2019 in her 83rd year of life.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annetta Underwood and sister, Loretta Howlett. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George Alvin Troutman; her son and daughter John D. and Angela Lynn; 6 grandchildren; and 8 beautiful great-grandchildren.

For over 20 years, Marjorie served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher and charter member of the former Adair Assembly of God, only ceasing due to health. Above all she was a family woman who loved and cherished her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of animals.

The funeral will be held at 10am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Johnny McMichaels. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Buechel Park Christian Assembly, 3820 Chevy Chase Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
