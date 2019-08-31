|
Marjorie Mae Troutman
Louisville - Marjorie Mae Troutman, of Louisville, was called home the evening of Friday, August 30th 2019 in her 83rd year of life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annetta Underwood and sister, Loretta Howlett. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George Alvin Troutman; her son and daughter John D. and Angela Lynn; 6 grandchildren; and 8 beautiful great-grandchildren.
For over 20 years, Marjorie served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher and charter member of the former Adair Assembly of God, only ceasing due to health. Above all she was a family woman who loved and cherished her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
The funeral will be held at 10am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Johnny McMichaels. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Buechel Park Christian Assembly, 3820 Chevy Chase Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019