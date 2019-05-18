Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Marjorie W. (Bowles) Pate Obituary
Marjorie W. (Bowles) Pate

Louisville - 88, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was retired after 50 years from Melton Food Mart.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Sherley Pate, Jr.; her parents and five siblings.

She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Munnell (Dave) and Carla Norman (Ray); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with entombment at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
