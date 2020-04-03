Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Marjorie Zoeller "Marge" Crone


1939 - 2020
Marjorie Zoeller "Marge" Crone Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" Zoeller Crone

Louisville - 80, passed away at her residence on March 30, 2020. She was born June 3, 1939 in Louisville to the late Jerry and Marie Zoeller. She was a catholic by faith.

Marge was an avid Bridge player, achieving Life Master status.

She was preceded in death by her son, Neal Crone; her sister, Evelyn Zoeller Leppart and her brother, Kenneth E. Zoeller.

Marge is survived by her children, Adam Crone (Becky) and Andrea Wheatley (John); her grandchildren, Addison, Claira, Brennan and Donovan Crone and Frank, Kendyl and Eric Wheatley. She is also survived by her brothers, Fr. Thomas Zoeller, Philip Zoeller (Laura), Anthony Zoeller (Patty) and William Zoeller (Marisa); along with her sisters, Christine Zoeller-Hill (Mike), Lisbeth Perez (Manuel), Theresa Bell (David) and sister's-in-law, Julie Zoeller and Marian Zoeller and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, but due to the coronavirus, no services will be held until June.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
