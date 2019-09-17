Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Louisville - Marjory Griffin Coleman, 88, of Louisville, KY died on September 14, 2019

Marjory was born at the foot of Mitchell Hill near Fairdale, KY. She was a faithful mother who cared about her family deeply and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She was the owner of Fun Time Day Care, a great care giver of children and great influence for young parents. A tireless worker who could not sit still. She thoroughly enjoyed working in her many gardens, was a voracious reader and an avid antique collector.

She was the daughter of the late John Dennis and Marjory Gratz Griffin. Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband James Henry Coleman Jr.; siblings Jack, Louise, Zorado, Hack, Sidney, Jim, Rosetta and Hattie; grandson Jason Hinkle.

She is survived by her children James Mattingly (Betty), Joseph Mattingly (Michelle), Cherie Hinkle, Tammi Mattingly Hall, James Henry Coleman III and Jeffrey Coleman (Linda); sister Doris Campbell; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Marjory's life and memorial prayer service will be held at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th from 2:00 to 8:00pm. Prayer service will be at 5:00 pm.

Marjory had a lifelong desire to bequeath her body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine for the advancement of science. Her remains will be returned to the family at a future date. At that time, a funeral mass will be held at Saint Thomas More with burial at Mitchell Hill Family Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
