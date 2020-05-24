Mark Alan QuinnLouisville -Mark Alan Quinn, 60, entered into rest on May 22, 2020.Mark was self-employed and held master licenses in plumbing and HVAC. He was also an avid outdoorsman.He is preceded in death by his father, William Quinn. Mark leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Julie Quinn. He also leaves behind his children: Clayton (Jamie) and Katie; granddaughter: Zoey; mother: Marlene; sisters: Sharon and Mary Ellen; nieces and nephews: Philip, Lauren, Ashley, Sierra, and Logan."Work Hard, Play Hard, Love Hard!" - Mark Alan QuinnThe funeral service for Mark Quinn will be held at Advantage funeral home on Friday, May 29, at 12:00 noon with burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, from 2:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M.