Mark Angelo "Mickey" Belluscio Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark "Mickey" Angelo Belluscio, Jr.

Louisville - Age 62, passed away, February 22nd. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Caroline Belluscio, sister, Beverly McCarty.

Survived by sisters, Sheila Connell and Marla Belluscio; daughter, Gianna B. Davis (James); sons, John P. Belluscio (Heather), Joseph A. Belluscio; three grandchildren, Cameron Belluscio, Cianna Belluscio and Ella Davis.

Visitation 12- 2pm Friday, July 10th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved