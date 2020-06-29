Mark "Mickey" Angelo Belluscio, Jr.
Louisville - Age 62, passed away, February 22nd. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Caroline Belluscio, sister, Beverly McCarty.
Survived by sisters, Sheila Connell and Marla Belluscio; daughter, Gianna B. Davis (James); sons, John P. Belluscio (Heather), Joseph A. Belluscio; three grandchildren, Cameron Belluscio, Cianna Belluscio and Ella Davis.
Visitation 12- 2pm Friday, July 10th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Louisville - Age 62, passed away, February 22nd. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Caroline Belluscio, sister, Beverly McCarty.
Survived by sisters, Sheila Connell and Marla Belluscio; daughter, Gianna B. Davis (James); sons, John P. Belluscio (Heather), Joseph A. Belluscio; three grandchildren, Cameron Belluscio, Cianna Belluscio and Ella Davis.
Visitation 12- 2pm Friday, July 10th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.