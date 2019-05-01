|
Mark Anthony Eichberger
Louisville - Mark Anthony Eichberger, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mark was born in Louisville, KY to William and Lucy Eichberger.
A self-made man, Mark worked for over 30 years at Whittenberg Construction Company where he retired as Vice President of Operations in 2018. He was an active volunteer at his church, Edenside Christian. Mark also served as the Board of Trustees Chair at Walden School from 2003-05 where he oversaw the building of the new high school addition and softball field.
Mark will forever be remembered as a caring father and husband. He understood the importance of family and considered his proudest achievement to be his involvement in his daughter's childhood. His free time was filled with coaching various sports, chaperoning many out-of-town trips, and assisting with special school projects. Mark's favorite hobbies were reading about US history, traveling with his family, and playing golf.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Vince Williams and Dr. Laurens Fort. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Phyllis Seebold Eichberger and his devoted daughter, Jessi Alice Eichberger. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen Eichberger (Debbie), Michele Eichberger Williams, Paul Eichberger and Joan Eichberger; and many extended family members.
There will be no memorial service, but a private family gathering will be arranged at a later date. Mark's family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Trilogy Health Services and the loving staff of Hosparus who looked after him in his final days.
In keeping with Mark's wishes, memorial gifts may be made to either the WHAS Crusade for Children (www.whascrusade.org) or Walden School (https://walden-school.org/).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019