Mark Anthony McDonald
Louisville - Mark Anthony McDonald, 63, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on April 30, 2020. He was born October 24, 1956 to Joan Marie (Fowler) McDonald and Michael Owen McDonald. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother.
Mark attended Holy Spirit School (1971), Trinity High School (1975) and Eastern Kentucky University's police Academy (1983. He was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department from 1978 until his retirement in 2013.
Mark was a member of St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church. He enjoyed all sports and particularly excelled as a black belt in karate. He was an avid Notre Dame fan. He was a long time member of American Turners where he met many of his wonderful lifelong friends and enjoyed trips to his "happy place", Panama City Beach, Florida.
His humility and charity, though quiet, loudly defined the honorable man he was. He will be deeply missed by all fortunate enough to have known and loved him.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Merideth-McDonald, his father, daughter Samantha McDonald, younger siblings Marty (Kathy), Judy Burkman (Roger), Jenny Gehlhausen (Tim) and Julie Olsen (Guttorm), many loving nieces and nephews, stepsons Joshua and Matthew Merideth, numerous cousins, aunts Joan Rogers, Louise Gaddie and Rita Bowles, 2 grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren, along with a host of extended family and friends.
Services for the family were private. There will be a memorial mass in Mark's honor at St. Francis of Rome at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to Mark by his Hosparus team. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to them or the charity closest to Mark's heart, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.