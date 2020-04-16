Resources
Mark Wahle passed away on Easter morning, just four weeks after the death of his mother. He was 63.

Mark was born in Louisville, the oldest child of Tom and Tootsie Wahle, He graduated from St. X High School and lived his life in and around the Louisville area. He loved the outdoors and was happiest when hiking, camping and especially building fires.

He is survived by his father, Tom Wahle, his brother Garry (Jennifer) Wahle, his sister, Julie Lloyd, his niece, Beth Lloyd, and his nephews, Derek and Sidney Wahle and Ryan Lloyd.

By any measure, his death was tragic: too soon and too young. He will be missed by his family and friends and his sweet dog, Coco.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
