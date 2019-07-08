|
Mark B Ingram
Louisville - Mark B Ingram, age 62 of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5, 2019. Mark was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church. He loved traveling to the mountains, hunting and fishing. Mark was recently retired from the Rawlings Group. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doris Abney Ingram; his son, Jared; and his brother, Timothy Ingram.
Mark leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Beth; sons, Derek and Ryan Ingram; brother, David Ingram (Magali); sister, Patricia Ingram; many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Mark's life will be 11 am Tuesday, July 9th at the Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road Louisville, KY 40299, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery, Crestwood, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019