Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel in the Woods
1407 Moser Road
Louisville, KY
Mark B. Ingram

Mark B. Ingram Obituary
Mark B Ingram

Louisville - Mark B Ingram, age 62 of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5, 2019. Mark was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church. He loved traveling to the mountains, hunting and fishing. Mark was recently retired from the Rawlings Group. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doris Abney Ingram; his son, Jared; and his brother, Timothy Ingram.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Beth; sons, Derek and Ryan Ingram; brother, David Ingram (Magali); sister, Patricia Ingram; many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Mark's life will be 11 am Tuesday, July 9th at the Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road Louisville, KY 40299, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery, Crestwood, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019
