Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Kenwood Heights Christian Church
5610 New Cut Road
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenwood Heights Christian Church
5610 New Cut Road
Mark Bert McGaha Obituary
Mark Bert McGaha

Louisville - Mark Bert McGaha, 66, of Louisville passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

Mark was a member of Kenwood Heights Christian Church, Sunset Masonic Lodge #915, Kosair Shrine, U.S.B.C. and Second Chance at Life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tolbert & Zelma McGaha;

Survivors include his wife, Judy (Burke) McGaha; two daughters, Alicia Skidmore (Jason) and Melissa Hicks; a sister, Ruth Jarrell; a brother, Steve McGaha; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Braden, Jenna and Collin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Kenwood Heights Christian Church 5610 New Cut Road with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. and after 9:30 A.M. Thursday at his church.

Memorial gifts to Second Chance at Life P.O. Box 21425, Louisville, KY. 40221.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
