Mark Cecil Gleason
1961 - 2020
Mark Cecil Gleason

Louisville - Mark Cecil Gleason, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was born January 16, 1961 in Louisville to Marion Cecil Gleason and the late Dr. John Gleason, Sr. Mark attended St. Xavier High School, class of '79. He graduated from University Kentucky with a degree in accounting in '83. He continued his education at University of Louisville with a masters degree in business administration. He sat for the CPA exam and passed. He worked for many years at Humana as a Financial Analyst where he retired in 2018. In retirement, Mark became a Business Analytics Advisor for Cigna.

His hobbies were fishing, golfing, and going on adventures with family and friends. He loved his Wildcat basketball and football. Mark was a member of the Bonnycastle Club and considers them his second family. He was also a founding member of the OMCC (aka Old Man's Coffee Club). His contributions will be sorely missed. In his off time, he was a regular volunteer for 17 years at the Portland Promise Center, preparing taxes for those needing assistance.

He is survived by his mother, Marion; loving wife of 25 years, Ellen P. Kotheimer; siblings, Karen Barney (Kevin), Dr. John R. Gleason, Jr. (Dr. Carolyn Gleason), Jim Gleason (Lena Broomell); step-mother, Penny Dougherty; step-brothers, Gregory and Adam Friend; and many nieces, nephews and friends whom he cherished and loved.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. There will be a celebration of Mark's life at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews has been entrusted with arrangements. A live stream of the funeral services can be viewed July 7, 2020, at 11am by clicking on this link: https://www.facebook.com/RattermanBrothers/

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to the Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird Street, Louisville, 40203 or online at www.portlandpromise.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

