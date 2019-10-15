Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Mark David McCoy

Mark David McCoy Obituary
Mark David McCoy

Louisville - 66, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born in Louisville, he was a diesel mechanic for over 40 years and Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary McCoy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie McCoy; and brothers, Robert (Donna), John (Debby), and Tom McCoy (Melissa).

His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
