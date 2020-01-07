|
|
Mark Edward Uhl
Sellersburg, IN - Mark Edward Uhl, 53, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born June 25, 1966 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Carl J. and Mary Emma (James) Uhl.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Carol Rae (Pfannmoeller) Uhl; son, Joseph M. Uhl; brother, Kevin J. Uhl (Vickey); and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be 12 pm ~ 8 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:05 am Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana with burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Jeffersonville.
Due to allergies, no flowers will be accepted. Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020