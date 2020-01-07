Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Uhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edward Uhl


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Edward Uhl Obituary
Mark Edward Uhl

Sellersburg, IN - Mark Edward Uhl, 53, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born June 25, 1966 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Carl J. and Mary Emma (James) Uhl.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Carol Rae (Pfannmoeller) Uhl; son, Joseph M. Uhl; brother, Kevin J. Uhl (Vickey); and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be 12 pm ~ 8 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:05 am Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana with burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Jeffersonville.

Due to allergies, no flowers will be accepted. Contributions in Mark's memory may be made to .

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -