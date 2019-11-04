Resources
Okolona - Mr. Mark Joseph Florence, age 51, returned to his Heavenly Father on November 3, 2019. Mr. Florence was born on May 15, 1968 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Rebecca (Morrison) Florence. He was a man of many hobbies.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Deborah Florence; children, Samantha (Kyle) and Ryan (Kelsey); one grandchild on the way; and siblings, Denise, Dawn and Matt.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1-8 pm and Thursday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
