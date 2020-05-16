Mark Foster Meade Sr.
Louisville - Mark Foster Meade Sr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15th, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. Mark was born December 30th, 1947 in Ashland, KY with identical twin brother Stephen Foster Meade to Beatrice Foster Meade and James Dudley Meade who tragically passed away when the boys were 4. Mark graduated from Seneca High School in 1966, where he played the trumpet for the Redskins Marching Band and met his future wife, Vicki Jean Gocke.
After high school, Mark enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he gave 6 years to his country serving as a Petty Officer aboard the USCG Cutter POPLAR and a Recruiter in TN. Throughout his service he would frequently be called upon to play TAPS for military funerals. He served his country proud and was honorably discharged in 1973.
Following in the footsteps of his step-father, Glenn Dale Stanifer, Mark selected Insurance Sales as his primary vocation where he led sales staffs in Louisville, KY, Tampa, FL, and Indianapolis, IN. His leadership and drive culminated in his receiving of Commonwealth Insurance's Chairman Trophy for leading a previously under-performing sales staff to number one in the company.
Mark's favorite pastime was fishing, but only until he began boar hunting with his best friend Paul - he could talk for hours about his hunting adventures, giving intricate play-by-play details of each trip up to "the big shot". He always said, "If I see em' I can shoot em'... but I have to see em' first.". Mark had a passion for music and played his trumpet every chance he had - he treasured the opportunity he was given to play solo at the New York World Fair in 1964.
Mark is survived by his wife, Vicki; twin brother, Stephen (Patti); son, Jay; step-sons, Steven (Tua) Gravatte and Christopher (Jenn) Gravatte; grandsons, Thomas, Atticus, and Felix; son from a previous marriage, Mark Jr., his wife, and 3 children; along with many other friends and family who will deeply miss him, including his dog, Lightning.
A memorial service will be planned and held for Mark in celebration of his life at Newcomer Funeral Home at 235 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243 once social distancing guidelines allow for safe travel and gathering.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.