Mark Joseph Kaelin
Louisville - age 66, of Louisville, KY passed away from this life peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Brownsboro Norton Hospital.
Mark was born December 2, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paul Frank Kaelin and Doris (Ball) Kaelin. Mark was a graduate of Purcell High School in 1971. He married Marilyn Godmare on August 23, 1986, in Louisville, Kentucky. He worked as a pipefitter and welder up until his retirement in 2009.
Mark is predeceased by his parents and two brothers Jimmy Kaelin, Richard (Dick) Kaelin. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Kaelin, his four children Sonya Michelle (Missy) Kaelin Jordan (Doug), Paul Frank Kaelin (Vicki), Jared Raulin Kaelin (Natalie), and Holly Marie Kaelin Cooper (Corey). He is also survived by several siblings Tina (Kaelin) Press (Chris), Chris Kaelin (Colleen), and Liba (Kaelin) Miller (Bill), sister-in-law Sharon (O'hara) Kaelin, and brother-in-law Bill Godmare. Mark is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will host visitation from 3-4pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway followed immediately by a memorial service at 4pm in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (in honor of his daughter-in-law Natalie), the (in honor of his brother Richard Kaelin), or Kentucky Humane Society (in honor of his pets).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019