Mark Kevin Mattingly
Louisville - MATTINGLY, Mark Kevin, 59, passed away September 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Scott; and his father, Michael Julius.
He is survived by his children, Amanda and Alex Mattingly; mother, Peggy Mattingly; sister, Sherri Goss (Brent); grandchildren, Cassidy, Jordan, and Mariyah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held noon Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019