Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Kevin Mattingly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Kevin Mattingly Obituary
Mark Kevin Mattingly

Louisville - MATTINGLY, Mark Kevin, 59, passed away September 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael and Scott; and his father, Michael Julius.

He is survived by his children, Amanda and Alex Mattingly; mother, Peggy Mattingly; sister, Sherri Goss (Brent); grandchildren, Cassidy, Jordan, and Mariyah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be held noon Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now