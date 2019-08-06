|
Mark Kimsey
Wilmore - Mark Allen Kimsey was proceeded in death by his Father James Kimsey, and is survived by his Mother Diane A. Kimsey-Minor, his Stepfather Richard S. Minor, his Brother Jim Kimsey and wife Lee Lind, Aunt Ruth Hembree, Aunt Lisa Hundley, Aunt Nanci Humes, Uncle Barry Humes, Cousin Auva Humes and wife Whitney, Cousin Jessica Kimsey, and Cousins Mary Ann and Ray Schoonover. Mark was an avid music Historian, with a thorough knowledge of 50's, 60's, and 70's music, from doo-wop, big band, classic rock to country. Mark was a gentle, generous, loving man with a kind smile for all. Never a negative thought or word. He is loved and missed by all who knew him. It is a privilege for Hager & Cundiff to serve Mark's family, who chose cremation with no immediate service planned. This obituary was lovingly submitted by Mark's family. To sign Mark's Guestbook, go to www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019