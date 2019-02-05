|
|
Mark L. Gregory
Louisville - 63, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Mark was a truck driver for Trans Service, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Teamsters 89 and was a Catholic by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norma Jean Gregory.
He is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Hollon; sons, David (Kristy Roberts) and Robert (Jackie) Gregory; brothers, Michael (Lauri) and Jimmy (Mary) Gregory; 5 grandchildren.
His Celebration of Life will be 7p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street. Visitation will be 2p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019