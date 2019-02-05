Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark L. Gregory

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark L. Gregory Obituary
Mark L. Gregory

Louisville - 63, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Mark was a truck driver for Trans Service, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Teamsters 89 and was a Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norma Jean Gregory.

He is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Hollon; sons, David (Kristy Roberts) and Robert (Jackie) Gregory; brothers, Michael (Lauri) and Jimmy (Mary) Gregory; 5 grandchildren.

His Celebration of Life will be 7p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street. Visitation will be 2p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information