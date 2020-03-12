|
Mark Robey
Hillview - Mr. Mark Andrew Robey, age 47, of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020. Mark was born on November 1, 1972 in Louisville, KY. Mark was a landscaper with Korfhage Landscape and Design. Among those that preceded him in death are his grandparents, Alvin and Marie Kleinhenz and John L. Robey, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 19 years, Misty (Middleton) Robey; sons, Andrew and Alex Robey; parents, John Robey, Jr. (Mary Catherine) and Susan (Kleinhenz) McCormick (Glenn); siblings, Jenny Clark (Benjamin) and Ben McCormick (Whitney); in-laws, Phillip and Lisa Middleton and Angela Harlow; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to . Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020