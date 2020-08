Mark Russell Elder



Corydon, IN - Mark Russell Elder, 73, died peacefully at his home in Corydon, Indiana on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mark was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Trinity High School.



He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Russell and Martine Vessels Elder, his brother Larry Elder, and his brothers-in-law Joe "Bud" Nichter and Steve Riggs. He is survived by his wife, Susan Henkel Elder, daughter, Stephanie Elder, daughter, Sassy Utsey and her husband Darren Utsey, son, Paul Elder and his wife Kelly Elder, daughter, Mallory Sewell and her husband Brian Sewell, sister-in-law, Pat Elder, sister, Peggy Nichter, brother, Dave "Pudge" Elder and his wife Joan Elder, sister, Babs Riggs, sister, Carol Lewis and her husband Leroy Lewis, granddaughter Bennett Utsey, grandson Seiver Utsey, granddaughter Marley Elder, granddaughter, Victoria Sewell and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.









