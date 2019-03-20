Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Mark Stephen Sewell

Mark Stephen Sewell

Louisville - Mark Stephen Sewell, Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Donald J. and Emma Sewell, and his niece, Julie Sewell.

Mark was employed as a Network Engineer with CenturyLink Communications, and was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, guitars, playing with his dogs, and vacationing with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jeanette; son, Mark Sewell, Jr. (Candace); daughter, Holly Sewell (Hasan Demirbas); brothers, Don (DeeDee) and Tim (Susan) Sewell; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, March 22, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 1-8pm, and on Friday, from 9am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church Missions.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
