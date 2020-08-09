Mark Steven StanfillLouisville - Mark Steven Stanfill, age 50, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1970 to the late Ernest and Marjorie Stanfill. Mark retired early from Ford Motor Company, he took this opportunity to finish college achieving a Bachelor of Science in Geography and later became a Cartographer. He worked closely with the US Government as well as internationally. He was proud of his achievements. Mark was a gentle giant, he had a kind heart of gold, was an avid gamer, and never spoke a bad word about anyone, he will be deeply missed.Mark is survived by his brothers, Robert Stanfill (Annette), Michael Stanfill (Patt), Gerald Stanfill, and Scott Stanfill (Patty); six nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews whom he loved very much; and his beloved kitty cat, Molly.Due to current social distancing restrictions all services will be private.In honor of Mark, expressions of sympathy may be made payable to Ohio Hound Rescue Inc. where Mark adopted Molly (3687 Kendall Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208).