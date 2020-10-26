1/1
Mark Thornewill
Louisville - Mark Lyon Thornewill died peacefully at 10:10 p.m. on October 4, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky, having lived a life of courage, exploration, curiosity, enthusiasm, introspection, faith, humility, generosity and service to others. He is survived by his five children: Judah Thornewill (Araby), Luke Thornewill (Carrie), Joanna Thornewill Hay (Taylor Hay), Shane Thornewill (Wendy), Jeremy Thornewill (Caroline); his 8 Thornewill grandchildren: Ben, Alice, Raike, Lily, Elsie, Joseph, Nicholas and Wes; and two nephews in England, Bill Miller and Robert Miller, sons of his sister Jane Miller. A virtual memorial and celebration of Mark's life will be held on November 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon. To receive an invitation to join this event, please visit: Rogers Funeral Home: https://rogersfrankfort.com/tribute/details/963/Mark-Thornewill/obituary.html or Mark Thornewill 1920-2020 Website: https://sites.google.com/view/mark-thornewill-1925-2020.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
