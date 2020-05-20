Mark WettleLouisville - 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020.Mark was born on December 18, 1955 to the late Joseph Conrad and Mary Helen Wettle. He graduated from St. Xavier High School, University of Louisville, and University of Kentucky School of Law. He practiced criminal defense law in Louisville for over 37 years.Mark was a voracious reader, a critical thinker, an excellent cook, and a great confidant. He loved music and he and his sister rarely missed a Waterfront Wednesday concert. He loved to explore new places; Mark and his brothers and nephews were always planning their next cross-country adventure or camping trip to Red River Gorge. He and his best friend, Michael, discussed books, philosophy and the state of the world and enjoyed road trips to New Orleans. Mark could find the best restaurants, bars, and bookstores in any city. He never met a hammock, a martini, or a bad joke that he didn't like.Mark was devoted to Sue (Simpson), his wife of 32 years and started each day by asking her, "Honey, what can I do for you today?" We will all miss him every single day.In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his nephew, Kevin Wettle, and too many adored dogs to name.He is survived by his loving wife, Sue and their dogs Ubu and Edie; his siblings, Susan Wettle, Gary Wettle (Linda), and Glen Wettle (Terri): brother-in-law, Preston Simpson (Burne); nephews, Chris Wettle (Cindy) and Mitch Wettle; nieces, Logan Plum (Matt), Marie Knapp (Josh) and Carolyn Martin (Doug); great niece and nephew, Jennie and Benjamin Wettle; and dear aunts, uncle, cousins and devoted friends.A memorial visitation will be held from 1 - 4 p. m. Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Paws with Purpose, P.O. Box 5458, Louisville, KY 40255To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of KY everyone is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing