Louisville - Mark Willett "#35", passed away at his home Tuesday October 15, 2019, Mark was a golden glove boxer in the welterweight division and an iron worker with local union 70.

Mark is survived by his wife Kimberly K Willett, son Joel Willett (April), daughter Courtney Jade Willett, sister Elizabeth Evans (Adam), brother Tim Willett (Jamie), granddaughter Amiyah "Bugg" Willett, grandson Tyson, parents Barbara and James Willett, Mark also leaves his nieces and a nephew; Emily and Mallory Evans, Sydnie, Landon, Breelyn Willett, aunts, uncles and several loving friends.

Visitation for Mark will be held Friday October 18, 2019 from 1-7 P.M. at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Cremation will follow Mark's visitation. You may leave condolences for the Willett family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
