Marlena Melba Moore JamesLouisville - Marlena Melba Moore James, 73, went home on October 6, 2020 after a brief illness while residing at Signature Healthcare East Louisville. Born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Marlena was a graduate of Glenville High School where she was a cheerleader and was voted best personality in her class. Marlena made Louisville home over 30 years ago. An in-home caregiver, she was most recently employed with Assurance Home and Convalescent Care.Marlena was active in her faith as a Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed fashion, people, animals, cooking, and, of course, eating. She would 'dress to the nines' anytime she left her home. Marlena was beautiful inside and out. Lunch dates with her BFF Dianne were a highlight, always remembering her pets and a late night snack with the doggie bag. Marlena's passions were her love of people and animals. Her career as a nanny and caregiver spoke volumes about her; from infants to elders, her clients became her extended families. Caring, compassionate, fun-loving, and devoted, Marlena gave unconditional love to each one, earning the enduring love and praise of those who received her care.She is survived by two sisters, Marcia Moore-Mills and Jamie (Ash) Shaheed (Najee); two nieces, two nephews, and several great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bettye Lillian (Sharkey) Core and Percy Charles Moore; sister Judy Dixon-Shavers; brothers Marcel Mario Moore and Monty Maurice Moore; and generations of beloved dogs and cats.Plans are pending for a memorial service via zoom at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. An invitation-only, outdoor gathering of grateful remembrance will be held at a private home in Louisville on Saturday, November 7, 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Shamrock Pet Foundation, PO Box 24033, Louisville, KY 40224.