Marlene Francis Walls
1941 - 2020
Marlene Francis Walls

Louisville - Marlene Francis Walls, 79, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born on February 12, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles C. Schmidt and Josephine Cooley. Marlene loved working with children and had a passion for teaching. She worked for the Jefferson County public school system for 27 years as a title 1 reading and math tutor. She enjoyed bluegrass/country music and spending time with her family. Marlene was sweet, loving, nurturing and kind and she a was a wonderful example of how to love others unconditionally. She found the good in everyone, no matter the circumstances, and her warm spirit and cheerful smile will be missed by many. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Cathy Ann Clark (Russell),sister, Joann Drexler(Bobby), sister-in-law, Virginia Fogle, brother-in-law, Ray Walls (Gina), her beloved grandsons, Trevor Jordan, Taylor Alan, and Travis Austin Clark (Courtney), and her precious great granddaughter, Caroline Evelyn Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Walls, daughter, Connie Walls, sisters, Doris Elisabeth Tucker, Betty Jean Belcher and Patricia Geoghegan.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Louisville. A visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
