Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
321 E. Market Street
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
321 E. Market Street
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Marlot Anne Wigginton

Marlot Anne Wigginton Obituary
Marlot Anne Wigginton

New Albany, IN - Marlot Anne Wigginton, 71, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bennett Place Assisted Living in New Albany. She was the former Marlot Wilson, graduated from Pekin Eastern High School, RN degree from the Norton School of Nursing, BSN degree from Indiana University, and a MN degree from Emory University. Marlot worked the majority of her years as an RN tending to the most critical of patients at both Norton and Jewish Hospitals, recently taught nursing courses at U of L and Spalding University, was a member of numerous nursing societies and an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay M. "Chip" Wigginton; and her parents, Paul Vernon and Frances Elizabeth Wilson. Marlot is survived by one brother, Dale Wilson; a niece, Nicole West; and a nephew, Jamie Wilson. As cremation was chosen, a memorial funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 321 E. Market Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with family and friends from noon until time of service on Saturday. Following the funeral and memorial service, there will be a bereavement reception held in the church hall to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Marlot's memory may be made to her church or to the American Association of Critical Care Registered Nurses. Envelopes for donations will be available at the church. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
