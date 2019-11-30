Services
Marsha Ann Garrison

Marsha Ann Garrison Obituary
Marsha Ann Garrison

Mt. Washington - Mrs. Marsha Ann Garrison, age 57, of Mt. Washington, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 28, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, David Garrison; children, Chelsea Garrison and Trenton Garrison; mother, Betty Reed Wheelington; siblings, Bart Wheelington (Kendra) and Shelley Simpson and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, December 3 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy.) Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1 until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
