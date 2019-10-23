Resources
Funeral services with interment to follow for Mrs. Marsha Ann Brown, age 65 of Louisville, Ky will be held Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) at Louisville Memorial Gardens West (4400 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216). Pastor Katie Lloyd of Buechel United Methodist Church in Louisville will officiate.

Mrs. Brown passed from this life Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

She was born October 28, 1953 in Detroit, MI to Joe Lee Brown and the late Frances Sue Byrd Benningfield.

Mrs. Brown worked at GE in Louisville for a number of years. She was an avid Kentucky basketball fan.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Billie Benningfield and brother, Mike Brown.

In addition to her father, she is survived by half-sister, Tonya Benningfield; special uncle and aunt, Roy and Syd Byrd of Cookeville, TN; special cousins, Glenda Fioritti and Lisa Byrd; and numerous other uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. You may share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
