Marsha Kay Cline
Louisville, KY - On the 1st of December, 2019, Marsha Kay Cline of Louisville was called home to the Lord. She has been reunited with her mother and father Bernadean and Charles Wells, and sister Brenda Roach.
Marsha was born the youngest of three daughters on December 8, 1955 in Indianapolis, IN. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and the kind of contagious laugh that could turn a stranger into a lifelong friend. After graduating from Ben Davis high school in Indianapolis she fell in love with David Meece and they later married in October of 1978.
With David she would have all of her three children - Christopher Meece, Sarah Alberhasky and Matthew Meece. For all of the many gifts that the Lord bestowed upon her, the greatest was her unparalleled abilities as a loving and caring mother. While she had only three actual children, she was "momma" to countless others. Her joy was a beacon, her love endless, and her compassion free.
She worked in Human Resources for Bacons/Dillards and then for the medical journal Modern Pathology through Indiana University in Indianapolis. Her work career was cut short by a debilitating stroke in 2012 following her mother's death. Just one of several life threatening illnesses that she overcame during her journey.
It was in this final act of her life that she embodied the spirit of the underdog fighter. When it was unsure if she would survive her stroke, she fought. When told she may never walk or talk again, she fought. She kept throwing punches when most would have thrown in the towel. Eventually she came out on the other side living independently with most of her speech intact and her wheelchair folded up in the closet.
Her last fight proved to be insurmountable but her spirit never wavered. Now she can finally relax and find peace, free of her earthly pain and suffering.
She is survived by her sister Linda and husband Keith Bohanon, her brother-in-law Darrell Roach, and her children Christopher Meece, Sarah and Brandon Alberhasky, and Matthew and Emily Meece. In August Matthew and Emily became the proud parents to the greatest gift she ever received, her granddaughter, Chaney.
Please direct any memorial offerings to the , 240 Whittington Pkwy Louisville, KY 40222.
Grayson Funeral Home-Charlestown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019