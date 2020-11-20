Marsha L. Roberts-BlethenLouisville - Marsha L. Roberts-Blethen, 73, was born on July 2nd, 1947 in Kearney, Nebraska and passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2020. Marsha lived an extraordinary and impactful life!After moving to Louisville and earning a degree in social work from Spalding University (1979) she was the Director of Emergency Shelter at Home of the Innocents. She then joined the Cabinet for Health and Human Services' Child Protective Services where she spent 30 years. During her career she supervised the largest CPS on-going unit and was the leader for implementing and opening Neighborhood Places. She worked with Metro Louisville and the school system to create a multi-system approach to protecting children and was the first manager to lead drug court's Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams. Marsha developed the current file system to track CPS cases in Jefferson County. She consulted and assisted Tennessee with improving CPS practices. She worked in a part-time role 5 years after "retirement" and would have continued to work, if not for declining health. She was practical, pragmatic, straight-forward and always had high expectations and a work plan.Marsha loved and protected children in her own life's work. She fully or partially raised 16 children, which is an extraordinary feat of love, strength, determination and perseverance.She loved to crochet, build dollhouses, garden, collect miniatures, watch detective and HGTV shows, read novels and connect on the phone with her work family.Marsha is survived by her loving children, stepchildren, grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Schmitt and husband, Mike Hood. She is survived by her siblings John Roberts, David Roberts, Linda Hurd and Lori Hallock.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Johns Center for Homeless Men.Funeral services are private.