Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshal Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshal Edwin Stout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshal Edwin Stout Obituary
Marshall Edwin Stout

Jeffersontown - Marshall Edwin Stout, 95, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at his home.

Marshall was known for his farming, especially tomatoes. He served in the Navy and retired from Texas Gas after 33 years.

He now joins his wife of 68 years, Alice Katherine.

He is survived by Sons, Marshall Wayne Stout (Uriko) and Duane Edwin Stout (Dana); Daughter, Diane Lorraine Pickens; 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 12 at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries