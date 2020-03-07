|
|
Marshall Edwin Stout
Jeffersontown - Marshall Edwin Stout, 95, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at his home.
Marshall was known for his farming, especially tomatoes. He served in the Navy and retired from Texas Gas after 33 years.
He now joins his wife of 68 years, Alice Katherine.
He is survived by Sons, Marshall Wayne Stout (Uriko) and Duane Edwin Stout (Dana); Daughter, Diane Lorraine Pickens; 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2 to 8 PM, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, March 12 at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020