Marshall David Wilkins
Bardstown - Marshall David Wilkins, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1947 in Louisville. Marshall was retired from Worthington Industries. He was a veteran and loved his country. He was a member of the Colonel John Hardin Chapter SAR and the Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter, SAR. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Bereavement Committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nachel V. Wilkins and Kathleen Hayse Wilkins; and two brothers, Vennie Wilkins and Charlie Wilkins.
He is survived by his wife, Phyliss Clark Wilkins, one daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Brown; one son, David (Katy) Wilkins and the absolute loves of his life, his granddaughters, Kate Brown and Lexie Wilkins; a sister, Janice (Dan) Snyder of Winston-Salem, NC; his step-mother, Jeanie Wilkins of Louisville; and a number of nieces and nephews, cousins, his high school lunch buddies and the Wednesday night golfers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private with family only.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or Bethlehem High School Foundation, both of Bardstown.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020